South Korean Man Arrested for Showing Sexually Explicit Videos Online

South Korean prosecutors are considering whether to prosecute a man accused of blackmailing dozens of women and girls into performing violent sex acts that he videotaped and posted on secret Internet chatrooms.

Police say Cho Ju-bin lured the victims into taking suggestive photographs, then blackmailed them into taking part in videos that were more explicit and even violent. Cho would then post the videos on his chatrooms, where users paid as much as $1,200 in cryptocurrencies to watch.

The 24-year-old Cho, who was arrested last week, was taken by police from a police station in Seoul to meet with prosecutors Tuesday. Before a huge contingent of reporters outside the station, he apologized for his actions and thanked police for “stopping the life of a devil that could not be stopped.”

Cho is one of 19 people who have been arrested since last September as part of a crackdown of sex crimes posted on the private chatrooms of mobile messaging apps as Telegram. The chatrooms are believed to have attracted as many as 260,000 paying customers, including members who overlapped in different chatrooms.

More than five million South Koreans have signed online petitions run by President Moon Jae-in's office urging authorities to disclose the identities of all chatroom operators and their customers and strongly punish them.

President Moon denounced the alleged crimes earlier this week, describing them as a “cruel act” that destroyed the lives of his victims.