Sri Lankans Elect Former Defense Chief President

By Associated Press
November 17, 2019 01:23 AM
Sri Lanka's former Defense Secretary and presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, leaves a polling station after…
Sri Lanka's former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, leaves a polling station after casting his vote in Embuldeniya, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 16, 2019.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Sri Lanka’s ruling party presidential candidate has conceded defeat to rival Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the Indian Ocean island nation’s election.

Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa says in a statement he will “honor the decision of the people” in polls Saturday favoring Rajapaksa, the civil-war-era defense secretary who served under his brother, ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella described the win as a “people’s victory.”

Rajapaksa reached the threshold for victory of 50% plus one vote by Sunday morning, with most of Premadasa’s electoral strongholds counted.

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission says that while gunmen had fired at a convoy of buses carrying Muslim voters in the country’s north hours before polling stations opened, the vote was largely peaceful.

