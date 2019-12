The U.S. military says a suicide bomber attacked a medical facility near the Afghan capital of Kabul Wednesday.

In a written statement issued by the U.S.-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, there were no U.S. or coalition casualties as a result of the attack outside the gate of Bagram Air Base, but five Afghans were wounded.

The medical facility, which was under construction to serve local Afghans, was badly damaged.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack.