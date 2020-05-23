South & Central Asia

Taliban, Afghan President Declare 3-Day Eid Cease-Fire

By Reuters
May 23, 2020 06:02 PM
In this photo taken on June 17, 2018, Afghan Taliban militants and residents stand on a armoured Humvee vehicle of the Afghan…
FILE - Afghan Taliban and residents stand on an Afghan army vehicle as they celebrate an Eid cease-fire in Maiwand district, Kandahar province, June 17, 2018. The Islamist group and Afghanistan will begin a three-day Eid cease-fire May 24, 2020.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - The Taliban declared a three-day Eid cease-fire in Afghanistan starting Sunday, via a tweet on Saturday from the hardline Islamist group, and the country's president said the government would reciprocate.

The move came as fighting between the two sides had intensified despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do not carry out any offensive operations against the enemy anywhere, if any action is taken against you by the enemy, defend yourself," Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted. He added that the cease-fire was declared solely for Eid festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the Taliban's cease-fire announcement and extended the offer of peace. "As Commander-in-Chief I have instructed ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] to comply with the three-days truce and to defend only if attacked," he said in a tweet.

Last month, the Taliban rejected a government call for a cease-fire across Afghanistan for Ramadan, saying a truce was "not rational" as they ramped up attacks on Afghan forces.

At least 146 civilians were killed and 430 wounded by the Taliban during Ramadan, Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the country's main intelligence and security office in Kabul, said Saturday.

