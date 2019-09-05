South & Central Asia

Taliban Bombing Kills 10 in Afghan Capital

By VOANews
September 5, 2019 02:46 AM
Afghan army soldiers arrive at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. A large car bomb rocked the Afghan capital on Thursday and smoke rose from a part of eastern Kabul near a neighborhood housing the U.S…
Afghan army soldiers arrive at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5, 2019.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - The Taliban carried out a suicide car bombing Thursday in Afghanistan's capital, killing at least 10 people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the dead were civilians and that the Kabul attack  wounded another 42 people.

The blast happened in a heavily fortified diplomatic area that is home to the U.S. Embassy as well as key Afghan government sites.

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility, saying the bombing targeted foreigners.

The militant group was behind another another attack this week on a foreign compound that killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100.

U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad (L), meets with Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 2, 2019. (Afghan Chief Executive office/Handout via Reuters)

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul this week to meet with Afghan officials about what he described as an "agreement in principle" the United States had reached with the Taliban for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from five military bases.

The plan involves 5,000 of the 14,000 U.S. troops currently deployed to Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would renounce ties with al-Qaida and guarantee that Afghanistan would not be used to plot terrorist attacks against the United States or its allies.

U.S. officials have said the Taliban will also be required to open talks with a wide-ranging delegation representing all sections of Afghan society, including government officials.

Afghan officials have expressed concerns about the agreement, including saying the process was moving too quickly.

