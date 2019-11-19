South & Central Asia

Three Taliban Militants Flown to Qatar Awaiting Prisoner Swap

By VOA News
November 19, 2019 04:42 AM
Taliban prisoner Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani network
FILE - This handout photo taken Oct. 15, 2014 by the Afghan National Directorate of Security shows Taliban prisoner Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani network, in Kabul.

Sources close to the Taliban say three high-ranking commanders who have been held in Afghanistan are in Qatar awaiting release in exchange for two long-time Western captives of the insurgent group.

The sources said the commanders were flown to Doha on Monday awaiting the swap with American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, two professors at the American University in Kabul.  King and Weeks were kidnapped in August 2016 outside American University's campus.

FILE - A photo combination if images taken from video released June 21, 2017, by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, shows kidnapped Australian Timothy Weeks, top, and American Kevin King.

The Taliban trio includes Anas Haqqani, whose older brother is the leader of the notorious Taliban-affiliated terror network that bears their name. Anas Haqqani, along with Taliban commanders Haji Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid, have been detained by the Afghan government since 2014.  

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the prisoner swap last week, in order to facilitate direct peace talks with Afghanistan's former hardline rulers.  The Taliban has waged a deadly insurgent campaign since the Taliban was overthrown by U.S.-led forces for harboring al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington.  

The Taliban sources say the prisoners will be exchanged sometime Tuesday.  

Related Stories

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks to journalists after voting at Amani high school, near the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Afghans headed to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president amid high…
Extremism Watch
Afghan Prisoner Swap Falling Apart Amid Uncertainty About Inmates Whereabouts
Since President Ashraf Ghani’s announcement of the deal Tuesday, there have been several conflicting reports about the whereabouts of the three inmates, with no comment from the Afghan government 
Default Author Profile
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 22:52
Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King (photo taken from video sent to VOA from Taliban)
South & Central Asia
Afghan Taliban Blame US for Failed Prisoner Swap
They say American side did not show up at mutually agreed upon venue in Afghanistan
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 15:54
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage