Toxic Smog, Dust Chokes New Delhi

An Indian Supreme Court-appointed panel has declared a public health emergency for India's capital because of the toxic smog and dust choking the city.

New Delhi schools will be closed until November 5th.

Construction has also been banned until the November date in an effort to control the dust.

Businesses operating without piped natural gas will not be allowed to operate until after the November deadline.

"We have to take this as a public health emergency as air pollution will have adverse health impact on all, particularly our children," Environment Pollution Authority chairperson Bhure Lal said in a letter to the chief secretaries of several regional states.

The Associated Press reported the air quality index at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi was nine times the recommended WHO level on Friday.