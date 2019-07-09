South & Central Asia

Trump Again Attacks India, Say Tariffs 'Unacceptable'

By AFP
July 9, 2019 10:31 AM
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, July 5, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired a new Twitter salvo at India, accusing the giant Asian economy of unfairly blocking American imports.

"India has had a field day putting tariffs on American products," the president tweeted. "No longer acceptable."

Trump's sparring with Delhi over trade has heated up just as Washington seeks to resolve its year-long trade battle with China.

Earlier this year he stripped India of benefits which allowed some duty-free exports to the United States, claiming that India had refused to grant wider access to American-made goods.

India also was hit by worldwide tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump imposed last year and lodged a dispute against the United States in the World Trade Organization with about 30 other economies.

Last month, India slapped duties on dozens of US products, including hundreds of millions of dollars in almonds from California as well as other US fruits and nuts.

 

 

Related Stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in New Delhi, India, June 26, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Pompeo: India, US Can Address Differences in Spirit of Friendship
First high-level engagement between two countries since Modi's re-election comes amid tensions over tariffs, plans to purchase Russian weapon systems
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
June 26, 2019
An Indian security man stands guard as a worker places a bag carrying federal budget copies for the year 2019- 20, that will be distributed to lawmakers at the parliament house in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 5, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India Sets Roadmap to Become $5 Trillion Economy by 2025
Government intends to ramp up foreign investment, job creation, infrastructure and its digital sector
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
July 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP