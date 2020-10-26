South & Central Asia

US Officials Say Dead al-Qaida Leader Not Group’s Number 2

By Jeff Seldin
Updated October 26, 2020 07:29 PM
This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaida propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de…
This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaida propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri.

WASHINGTON - The United States is confirming the death of a high-ranking al-Qaida official in Afghanistan – only it appears the dead terrorist is not the group’s second-in-command, as has been reported. 

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the death of al-Qaida’s Abu Muhsin al-Masri, saying U.S. forces provided support during the Afghan-led operation in the country’s Ghazni province. 

Later Monday, the White House offered praise for the Afghan operation, calling the successful raid against al-Masri “welcome news.” 

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) first announced al-Masri’s death in a tweet late Saturday. 

In subsequent tweets, the NDS and Afghan officials described al-Masri as the number two official with the al-Qaida affiliate, al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). 

The NDS also said al-Masri was close to al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, and that he had been living in Afghanistan under Taliban protection. 

In response to the tweets from Afghanistan’s NDS, U.S. National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller told the Reuters News Agency the killing of al-Masri “is a major setback” for al-Qaida. 

He also said al-Masri’s loss “highlights the diminishing effectiveness of the terrorist organization." 

But multiple U.S. and international counterterrorism officials tell VOA that while still significant, al-Masri’s death is not the blow that has been depicted in some accounts. 

Specifically, they say reports that indicate al-Masri was second in line to Zawahiri are wrong, confusing him with another al-Qaida official who sometimes uses the al-Masri alias. 

They say the al-Masri killed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province is Abu Muhsin al-Masri, also known as Husam Abd al-Ra’uf, a senior leader who most recently had been assigned to work with the Taliban on operational cooperation and the coordination of safe havens for al-Qaida fighters. 

These officials say al-Qaida’s number two official, and possible successor to al-Zawahiri, is another al-Masri, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, also known as Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah

While both men have been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, the State Department is offering up to a $10 million reward for information that brings Abu Muhammad al-Masri to justice. 

In a series of tweets Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani praised Afghan forces for the raid that killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri. 

But Ghani warned the operation shows “terrorism still remains a huge threat to Afghanistan, the region and the world and that Taliban has not cut off their ties with other terrorist networks including Al-Qaida yet.” 

Local officials echoed those sentiments, telling VOA’s Afghan service Monday that Taliban fighters were with Abu Muhsin al-Masri when Afghan forces moved in.  

“A Taliban commander, Emran Hanzalah, and (a) few other fighters were killed,” said Vahidullah Jumah Zada, a spokesperson for the governor of Ghazni province.  

Another official told VOA it is not usual to catch glimpses of foreigners who appear to be under Taliban protection.  

“Such kind of people are seen a lot in Qarah Bagh, Andar and Giru districts,” said Esmatullah Jamoradwal, a member of Ghazni’s Provincial Council. “They speak Urdu, Arabic and other languages.” 

“The Taliban do not let the local people see them closely and it is clear that foreign fighters are a lot amongst them,” he added.  

Some United Nations counterterror officials have warned the U.S. is underestimating al-Qaida’s strength in Afghanistan. 

FILE - This undated photo released by the Army Times March 5, 2002, shows smoke rising from Taliban and al-Qaida positions in the hills of Sirkankel, Afghanistan, after heavy U.S. bombing.
Concerns Mount as US Seen Downplaying Al-Qaida Threat in Afghanistan
International counterterrorism officials fear the White House, bent on bringing troops home from 19 years of war, is failing to recognize al-Qaida’s strength and influence

A U.N. report issued this past July warned the group “is covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces,” adding it likely commands 400 to 600 fighters.” 

The report said AQIS is believed to have up to another 200 fighters at its disposal, many providing support to the Taliban. 

VOA's Afghan service contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A passenger jet passes in front of a waning moon after taking off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2020.
Extremism Watch
US Woman Arrested, Accused of Trying to Provide Support to Al-Qaida
Jill Marie Jones of Chandler, Arizona, was arrested Wednesday at Phoenix airport before she could travel to join al-Qaida, an official statement said
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sun, 07/26/2020 - 07:50 PM
In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Pakistani Prime Minister addresses the Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 25, 2020. Khan accused the United States on Thursday of having "martyred" al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Sentences 5 Men for al-Qaida Links
Suspects sentenced to 16 years imprisonment each, along with financial penalties
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 08:43 AM
FILE - Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation arrive for the signing of an agreement between the Taliban and U.S. officials, in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 29, 2020.
USA
Taliban, US Spar Over Al-Qaida Presence in Afghanistan
The dispute, analysts say, underscores a long-running trust deficit between the parties despite their Feb. 29. landmark agreement
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 09:44 AM
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Child Marriage