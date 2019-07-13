South & Central Asia

US Service Member Killed in Afghanistan

By Reuters
July 13, 2019 03:44 AM
FILE - U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan Aug. 7, 2018.
FILE - U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan Aug. 7, 2018.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.

The latest fatality brings the tally of U.S. service member deaths in Afghanistan to at least seven in 2019.

About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some U.S. forces carry out counterterrorism operations against hardline Islamist militant groups.

A record 3,804 Afghan civilians were killed last year because of stepped-up air attacks by U.S.-led forces and more suicide bombings, the United Nations said in a February report.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to secure a political settlement with the Taliban to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The Taliban, however, demand a complete foreign force pullout before entering into a formal peace agreement.
 

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Can US Reach Deal With Taliban by September in Afghanistan?
Analysts and Afghan officials are skeptical that comprehensive deal can be reached when Afghan government has yet to hold direct talks with Taliban
Default Author Profile
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
July 05, 2019
FILE - In this June 10, 2017 photo provided by Operation Resolute Support, U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer, so it can be towed into position at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, U…
South & Central Asia
US Military: 2 Service Members Killed in Afghanistan
Soldiers killed in ambush in eastern part of country, bringing to 9, number of fatalities suffered by US military since beginning of 2019
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
June 26, 2019
A wounded Afghan man is brought on a stretcher to an Italian aid organization's hospital, as Afghan security forces battled an ongoing attack by Taliban militants on a compound housing an international aid organisation in Kabul on May 8, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Taliban Attack on US-Funded Relief Group in Afghanistan Kills 5
Samiullah Jalalzai of VOA's Afghan service contributed to this report.Officials in Afghanistan say a Taliban car bomb-and-gun attack against a U.S.-funded international relief organization Wednesday killed at least five people, including a police guard, and wounded 24 others.
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
May 08, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters