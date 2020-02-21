South & Central Asia

US: Taliban’s ‘Reduction of Violence’ Deal to Start Tonight

By Associated Press
February 21, 2020 06:54 AM
Undated handout picture of U.S., Taliban and Qatar officials during a meeting for peace talks in Doha, Qatar. Qatari Foreign…
FILE - U.S., Taliban and Qatar officials during a meeting for peace talks in Doha, Qatar.

ISLAMABAD - A senior U.S. State Department official says the seven-day “reduction of violence” deal promised by the Taliban will begin tonight, without specifying the exact time. That will start the countdown to the signing of a peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States at the end of the month.

That peace agreement, to be signed in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 29, will pave the way for a withdrawal of U.S. troops and intra-Afghan negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the peace agreement will also lead to an eventual permanent cease-fire.

“We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29,” Pompeo said in a statement. “Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter, and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan.”

The State Department official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the deal. The Taliban could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan Aug. 7, 2018.
South & Central Asia
US-Taliban Deal Likely to Include Means to Lessen Risk of Clashes
Multiple officials tell VOA the start date for a 'reduction in violence' agreement between the US and the Afghan Taliban is planned for Saturday
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 15:14
FILE - A Taliban fighter guards an area in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal region, which borders Afghanistan, May 24, 2008.
South & Central Asia
Afghan Taliban's Haqqani Seeks US 'Partnership' in Post-Peace Deal
US and Taliban officials have recently agreed to a seven-day period of reduced violence in Afghanistan; if the temporary truce is successful, the two sides could sign a long-awaited peace agreement later this month
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 10:14
Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, center, addresses the media following a meeting with his party members, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 18, 2020.
Extremism Watch
As US Prepares for Deal with Taliban, Afghan Opposition Party Threatens Parallel Government
The news of a potential deal with the Taliban and subsequent intra-Afghan dialogue comes amid an ongoing political struggle
Default Author Profile
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 23:31
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage