What We Know: The Push to Evacuate Kabul

By VOA News
August 29, 2021 07:47 PM
Afghan journalists take a photos of destroyed vehicle inside a house after US drone strike in Kabul, Aug. 29, 2021.

Here are the latest developments in Afghanistan as of August 29:  

* The United States conducted an airstrike Sunday against a vehicle that posed a threat to the Kabul airport, U.S. officials said. The airstrike came hours after the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued warnings of a credible threat of an imminent attack in the area.

* Dozens of countries issued a statement reiterating their commitment to evacuate their citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, adding that they had “received assurances from the Taliban” of safe passage to and through the airport for these people even after the August 31 deadline.

* A senior Taliban leader confirmed to VOA, on the condition of anonymity, that the group is in the final stages of announcing a new Cabinet and it is expected to include all of the members of its current Rahbari Shura, or leadership council.    

* President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with the families of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a bombing near the Kabul airport last week. At least 170 Afghans were killed in the blast.

*Several veteran Afghan leaders, including two regional strongmen, are seeking talks with the Taliban and soon plan to form a new front for negotiations concerning the country's next government, according to Reuters.

