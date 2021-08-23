South & Central Asia

What We Know: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan  

By VOA News
Updated August 23, 2021 08:37 AM
A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Here are the latest developments following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as of August 23. 

* U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, while in Singapore, said the U.S. government is “singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children.”

*Germany’s military reported a firefight broke out at the north gate of Kabul’s airport, leaving one Afghan security officer dead and three others wounded.

*U.S. President Joe Biden said those evacuated from Kabul who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents are being taken to U.S. military bases and transit centers in other countries for security screening before being welcomed in the United States.

*White House said Sunday the United States had evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of 30,300 people since August 14.

*The Pentagon activated the use of 18 civilian U.S. passenger jets from six airlines to help ferry Americans and Afghans from safe havens where they were staying after leaving Kabul.

*The Taliban blamed the U.S. for the chaos around Kabul’s airport, where people have been trying to leave following the insurgent group’s takeover of the country.

*The British Ministry of Defense has confirmed the deaths of seven Afghans near the airport on Saturday.

*Taliban leaders are still conducting internal talks and meeting with former rivals on forming what they have promised will be an “inclusive Islamic government.”

