AP Exams Begin Online

High school students around the world took Advanced Placement examinations online from their homes on Monday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the College Board, which administers the Advanced Placement (AP) exams, announced in March that a shortened version of the exams in all subjects would be completed online.

Over 3 million high school students will take at least one AP exam over the next 11 days.

AP physics and government exams were the first tests to be administered.

AP Exams begin today!



✅ Get the test day checklist. https://t.co/FVmAE1dMSi

All AP exams start at 12 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm Eastern Time.

The exams, which are normally three hours and administered in person, will be only 45 minutes long and cover only what teachers were able to teach before March of this year. In a stark change from its normal stringent guidelines, this year’s AP exams were also open book.

Many teachers and school administrators have been critical of the test format – arguing that not all students will have reliable internet connections at home. Critics have also expressed concerns about cheating.

Additionally, all AP exams around the world will be held at the same time, meaning that students in Asia will have to take exams in the middle of the night.

Advanced Placement exams offer high school students an opportunity to take college-level courses, and often, to receive college credit for scoring well.

Exams in various subjects will be held through May 22.