Is This the Language That Links the World?

It could be the most widely used, the most universal, the most commonly understood language on the planet.

Emoji.

While language barriers exist around the globe, almost everyone uses and understands the emoticons that express mood, food preference, occupation, nationality, sexual orientation, favorite TV watching, physical capability, hobbies, fashion choices, flora and fauna, sports, weapon of choice, weather and zodiac sign.

Or, put this way:

🗣️ 🙉🌏🤔✍️😃🍜👩‍✈️🇺🇸🇨🇳🇮🇳💑🧝‍♀️🧑‍🦼 💪 🏊🧗‍♂️🤹 🌹 💣☔♎.

Emojis have gone beyond just punctuation marks, letters and numbers. Manicures, scorpions, planets, raw oysters, wrestlers and pixies are just a few of the available emoji.

They are constantly being created and updated for different events, issues, likes and circumstances. Several are being widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic: 🦠🌡🧼🤧😷🤒🤧🤮

“Why bother typing that much when you can send emojis instead?” asked Hua Xu, sophomore international relations major at Boston University.

Born and raised in China, Xu said emojis have helped him build many meaningful friendships with students from diverse cultures.

“When I first started school here, I wanted to make friends. But I struggled to even speak English fluently,” Xu said. “Then I realized with emojis, I actually don’t need to say that much in words, and it is even considered a cool way to text people.”

Many people use emojis because “faces have much stronger expressive power than words,” said Dirk Parham, professor of anthropology at Howard Community College in Maryland.

“All languages, invented by various human species, survive on the basis of adaptability,” Parham explained. “Emojis make a classic case for that.”

“Globalization of all cultures demands an ever more intuitive … structure,” he said. “And emojis, by its illustrative power, have surpassed all verbal alternatives to do that.”

O’Plerou Grebet, a 21-year-old Ivorian student, created Zouzoukwa African emojis to illustrate West African culture, according to Face2FaceAfrica.

FILE - O'Plerou Grebet, the creator of Zouzoukwa emojis, works at his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Nov. 16, 2019.

Grebet’s emojis include people with darker flesh tones and expressions understood by Africans. They include dishes like garba, dress and fashion specific to ethnic communities, and other cultural expressions like, “You saw, right?” specific to African nations.

FILE - A mobile phone screen displays Zouzoukwa emojis, invented by O'Plerou Grebet, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Nov. 27, 2019.

Given emojis' popularity in cross-cultural communication, could it replace other languages?

“Purely symbolic languages can never be as specific as verbal ones,” Parham said.

“In the West, at least, being able to describe details is highly valued in all occupations especially in STEM and social sciences, something a symbolic language like emojis can never live up to,” Parham explained.

“I think emojis are convenient and easy to use, but within limits,” said Mingda She, senior accounting major at Temple University.

“For me, if all or most of what I receive from someone in texting are emojis, I would feel that person is exaggerating or faking emotions,” she explained.

“Like it is fun for me to send you two faces with tears of joy once in a while, but how would you feel if every text I send has two faces like that in it?” she asked.

First introduced in 1999 by Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita, emojis have evolved from a crude set of pixelated symbols to thousands of high resolution images used by 92% of people online, according to emojipedia.org.

Xu’s most used emoji

😂 (Tears of joy.)

“I honestly don’t even know why I like sending 😂. I think it literally indicates all kinds of emotions,” Xu said.

“I think when I am feeling happy, I send 😂 to emphasize that. But when I am feeling nervous, I send the same emoji to express self-deprecation,” he explained.

As of October 2019, 😂 has topped the 10 most frequently used emojis online, according to unicode.org:

1. 😂

The “face with tears of laughter,” according to unicode.org displays a big grin, uplifted eyebrows, and smiling eyes, each shedding a tear from laughing so hard.

2. ❤️

This one is fairly obvious. The heart emoji comes in various shades of red and other colors as well, including black. A similar emoji exists for the heart suit in a deck of playing cards.

3. 😍

The “smiling face with heart-eyes” conveys enthusiastic feelings of love, infatuation, and adoration for someone.

4. 🤣

The “rolling on the floor laughing” is a yellow face with a big grin and scrunched, X-shaped eyes, tilted on its side as if rolling on the floor laughing. It often conveys hysterical laughter more intense than 😂.

5. 😊

The “smiling face with smiling eyes” is a standard in approval and appreciation. It expresses genuine happiness and warm, positive feelings. It is also an emoji form of the ^^ emoticon.

6. 🙏

Two hands placed firmly together, meaning please or thank you in Japanese culture, this is the “folded hands” emoji. A common alternative use for this emoji is for prayer, using the same gesture as praying hands.

7. 💕

The “two hearts” emoji is two pink love hearts, one larger than the other. It can be used to display that “love is in the air.”

8. 😭

The “louding crying face” emoji is a yellow face with an open mouth wailing and streams of heavy tears flowing from closed eyes. It conveys inconsolable grief but also other intense feelings, such as uncontrollable laughter or overwhelming joy.

9. 😘

The “face blowing a kiss” emoji is a yellow face winking with puckered lips blowing a kiss, depicted as a small, red heart. It represents a kiss goodbye or good night and conveys feelings of love and affection more generally.

10. 👍

The “thumbs up” emoji indicates approval.