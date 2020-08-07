Liberty University President Apologizes for Photo

The president of Liberty University in Virginia has apologized for a recent photo posted on social media in which his pants are unzipped.

Talking with local radio station WLNI 105.9 Lynchburg, Jerry Falwell Jr. gave an explanation for the photo in which his arm is around a woman whose pants are also unzipped, and he holds a plastic cup filled with “black water,” as he described the liquid.

“Yeah, it was weird. She’s pregnant. She couldn’t get her pants zipped and I was like trying to like …" said Falwell, who leads the conservative and religious university. “I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time and couldn’t get zipped either. So, I just put my belly out like hers. She’s my wife’s assistant, she’s a sweetheart. I should have never put it up and embarrassed her. I’ve apologized to everybody. I promised my kids I will try to be a good boy from here on out.”

Liberty University, a Christian university, has a dress code that advises “cleanliness, neatness, appropriateness, and modesty are important as guiding factors. Students are expected to dress modestly at all times.”

Readers commenting on the WSLS radio station story did not approve of Falwell’s social media post.

Among others, Congressman Mark Walker, a Republican from North Carolia and pastor, called for Falwell to step down from his post.

“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down. None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better,” Walker tweeted.

Falwell was appointed to head a higher education task force in 2017.

Falwell said the photo in question was taken from his yacht.

