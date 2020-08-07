Student Union

Liberty University President Apologizes for Photo

By VOA Student Union
August 07, 2020 12:43 PM
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., speaks during the school's commencement ceremonies in Lynchburg, Virginia, U.S…
FILE - Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks during the school's commencement ceremonies in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019.

The president of Liberty University in Virginia has apologized for a recent photo posted on social media in which his pants are unzipped. 

Talking with local radio station WLNI 105.9 Lynchburg, Jerry Falwell Jr. gave an explanation for the photo in which his arm is around a woman whose pants are also unzipped, and he holds a plastic cup filled with “black water,” as he described the liquid.  

“Yeah, it was weird. She’s pregnant. She couldn’t get her pants zipped and I was like trying to like …" said Falwell, who leads the conservative and religious university. “I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time and couldn’t get zipped either. So, I just put my belly out like hers. She’s my wife’s assistant, she’s a sweetheart. I should have never put it up and embarrassed her. I’ve apologized to everybody. I promised my kids I will try to be a good boy from here on out.” 

Liberty University, a Christian university, has a dress code that advises “cleanliness, neatness, appropriateness, and modesty are important as guiding factors. Students are expected to dress modestly at all times.”

Readers commenting on the WSLS radio station story did not approve of Falwell’s social media post. 

Among others, Congressman Mark Walker, a Republican from North Carolia and pastor, called for Falwell to step down from his post.  

“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down. None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better,” Walker tweeted. 

Falwell was appointed to head a higher education task force in 2017.

Falwell said the photo in question was taken from his yacht.  
 

Related Stories

Liberty University's football stadium is empty as students were welcomed back to the university's campus, Tuesday March 24 ,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Students Sue Liberty University Over COVID-19 Response
The lawsuit says the school, led by Jerry Falwell Jr., should refund campus fees
Kathleen Struck
By Kathleen Struck
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 18:07
Liberty University's football stadium is empty as students were welcomed back to the university's campus, Tuesday March 24 ,…
Press Freedom
Liberty University President Says Arrest Warrants Issued for 2 Journalists
New York Times and ProPublica published articles critical of Falwell's decision to partially reopen campus during the coronavirus crisis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 22:21
VOA Student Union
By
VOA Student Union

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube