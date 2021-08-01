Tokyo Olympics

Belarusian Athlete Taken to Tokyo Airport After Criticizing Her Coaches 

By RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 
August 01, 2021 12:30 PM
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is seen at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. REUTERS…
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is seen at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021.

A Belarusian Olympic athlete says she has been taken to the airport in Tokyo against her wishes to board a flight back to Belarus after she complained about her coaches on social media. 

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said on Sunday that she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Haneda airport so she would not have to board the flight. 

Tsimanouskaya said she doesn’t want to return to Belarus and asked the International Olympic Committee to “intervene.” 

Tsimanouskaya was due to compete in the women's 200-meters event on Monday, but she said her coaching staff had ordered her to pack before taking her to the airport. 

Tsimanouskaya had alleged on social media that she was entered into the women’s 400-meters relay event on July 29 at short notice by Belarusian officials after some team members were found to be ineligible to compete. 

The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that Tsimanouskaya withdrew from the games on doctors' advice about her "emotional, psychological state.” 

Tsimanouskaya is reportedly planning to seek political asylum in Austria. 

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Related Stories

Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Qualification
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics-Tokyo Sizzles, Tempers Flare in Boxing, Biles Withdraws Again 
It was 40 degrees Celsius with humidity around 60%
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 01:57 AM
People walk along a pedestrian crossing Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expanded a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Infections Reach Record High in Tokyo
New record set one day after Japan extended a state of emergency for Tokyo through the end of August to contain coronavirus spread
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 11:27 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 30, 2021 Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare reacts after winning her race in the women's 100m…
Tokyo Olympics
Nigerian Sprinter Okagbare Out of Tokyo Games After Failing Drug Test
She tested positive for human growth hormone
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 03:06 AM
Athing Mu, of United States, wins a heat in the women's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.
Tokyo Olympics
Women Sprinters Breeze Through Olympic Heats
Biles on Instagram: ‘Can Not Tell Up From Down’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 09:00 AM
Default Author Profile
By
RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 

Latest news

Tokyo Olympics

Italian Jacobs Takes Surprising Gold in Olympic 100 

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo Olympics

Incredible Raven: Saunders Lends Her Voice to the Olympics 

Raven Saunders of the United States competes in the final of the women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo Olympics

Olympics-Tokyo Sizzles, Tempers Flare in Boxing, Biles Withdraws Again 

Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Qualification
Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Opts Out of Floor Exercise Final at Olympics

United States gymnast Simone Biles sits on the stands during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020…
Tokyo Olympics

Olympics Latest: Worthington Wins BMX Freestyle Gold

Charlotte Worthington of Britain competes in the women's BMX freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021,…

Full Schedule of Events