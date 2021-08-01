Belarusian Athlete Taken to Tokyo Airport After Criticizing Her Coaches 

A Belarusian Olympic athlete says she has been taken to the airport in Tokyo against her wishes to board a flight back to Belarus after she complained about her coaches on social media.

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said on Sunday that she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Haneda airport so she would not have to board the flight.

Tsimanouskaya said she doesn’t want to return to Belarus and asked the International Olympic Committee to “intervene.”

Tsimanouskaya was due to compete in the women's 200-meters event on Monday, but she said her coaching staff had ordered her to pack before taking her to the airport.

Tsimanouskaya had alleged on social media that she was entered into the women’s 400-meters relay event on July 29 at short notice by Belarusian officials after some team members were found to be ineligible to compete.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that Tsimanouskaya withdrew from the games on doctors' advice about her "emotional, psychological state.”

Tsimanouskaya is reportedly planning to seek political asylum in Austria.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.