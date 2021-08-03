Tokyo Olympics

Biles Wins Bronze in Olympics Return 

By VOA News
August 03, 2021 07:27 AM
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Beam - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 3…
Bronze medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium, Aug.. 3, 20221.

American gymnast Simone Biles won her seventh career Olympic medal Tuesday, earning bronze on the balance beam in a return to competition after having to withdraw from earlier events. 

Biles wore a huge smile after landing a double pike dismount at the end of her routine. 

Her withdrawal from the team event after competing in the vault was a stunning development with anticipation she could have won as many as five gold medals at these Olympics. 

Biles explained she was focusing on her mental health, and that her mind and body were not in sync as she performed skills, especially those involving twists. 

After the U.S. team won silver, she subsequently pulled out of the all-around competition and the individual events on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. 

The balance beam offered an opportunity for Biles to compete without the twisting skills that are more prevalent in the other events. Her double pike dismount was a simpler finish than one she had performed in earlier competitions with twists. 

China's Guan Chenchen won the gold medal Tuesday, beating out teammate Tang Xijing who took silver. 

Gold medallist Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her medal in front of the olympic rings, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021.
Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her medal in front of the olympic rings, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021.

American Sunisa Lee, who had already won three medals at the Tokyo Games, finished fifth on the balance beam. 

Lee’s mother told VOA there will be a parade in her honor when she returns to her home in the northern state of Minnesota. 

Yeev Thoj said that Lee’s level of success, which during these Olympics also included a gold medal in the all-around event, silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars, is not something the family expected when Lee began gymnastics as a child.

“When we first put her in gymnastics, it’s more like for to discipline her, to become a better person and maybe get a scholarship to college, but never imagined that she would actually go this far,” Yeev Thoj said.  “I’m super proud, very proud of my daughter.” 

Lee, the first person of Hmong descent to make the U.S. Olympics team, is set to begin attending Auburn University later this month.  

Earlier Tuesday, China’s Zou Jingyuan won gold in the parallel bars, with Lukas Dauser of Germany taking silver.  Ferhat Arican won Turkey’s first gymnastic medal with a third-place performance. 

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 400m Hurdles - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Karsten Warholm…
Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates after winning gold, Aug. 3, 2021.

In other events, Norway’s Karsten Warholm smashed his own world record in final of the men’s 400-meter hurdles, winning in a time of 45.94 seconds.  The previous record, which he set last month, was 46.7 seconds. 

American Rai Benjamin finished in 46.17 to claim the silver medal. 

In the women’s long jump, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won with a final leap of 7 meters, beating out American Brittney Reese. 

The Netherlands dethroned Britain in cycling’s men’s team sprint, setting an Olympic record to win Tuesday. Britain won silver after claiming gold at the three previous Olympics. 

Two Chinese divers topped the standings in the men’s 3-meter springboard diving competition, as Xie Siyi won gold and his partner from the synchronized diving event, Wang Zongyuan, won silver. Britain’s Jack Laugher claimed the bronze medal. 

In the first-ever women’s featherweight boxing event, Japan’s Sena Irie captured gold as she won a unanimous decision over Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines. 

The U.S. men’s basketball team overcame an early 10-point deficit to Spain, winning 95-81 to claim a spot in the semifinals. Kevin Durant led the U.S. team with 29 points.  Ricky Rubio scored 38 points for Spain. 
 
Buasawan Simmala contributed to this report. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.

Related Stories

Jade Carey, of United States, performs on the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020…
Tokyo Olympics
American Carey Wins Gold in Floor Exercise, Biles to Compete in Balance Beam Final
Biles had withdrawn from the games, citing mental health issues
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 10:43 AM
Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Qualification
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics-Tokyo Sizzles, Tempers Flare in Boxing, Biles Withdraws Again 
It was 40 degrees Celsius with humidity around 60%
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 01:57 AM
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020…
Tokyo Olympics
Biles to Compete in Balance Beam Final
Biles, who won four golds at the 2016 Rio Games, dropped out of the all-around, floor exercise, vault and asymmetric bars finals
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 05:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Tokyo Olympics

Biles Wins Bronze in Olympics Return 

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Beam - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 3…
Europe

Belarusian Olympian Says She Faced Punishment at Home

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021…
Tokyo Olympics

Hubbard Makes History as First Transgender Olympian, But Exits Early

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand competes in the women's +87kg weightlifting event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo Olympics

Poland Grants Humanitarian Visa to Belarusian Olympian

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrives at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics

American Carey Wins Gold in Floor Exercise, Biles to Compete in Balance Beam Final

Jade Carey, of United States, performs on the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020…

Full Schedule of Events