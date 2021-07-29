Tokyo Olympics

German Official Sent Home for Racist Slur at Olympics

By Associated Press
July 29, 2021 09:00 AM
Members of the German men's track cycling team round the track during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020…
Members of the German men's track cycling team round the track during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games. He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday's time trial. It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany.

Moster later apologized and the German team initially indicated he would stay in Tokyo but said Thursday he would be sent home.

German Olympic committee president Alfons Hörmann said he considers Moster’s apology to be “sincere” but that he “breached the Olympic values."

Hörmann added that “fair play, respect and tolerance … are non-negotiable” for the German team.

The International Cycling Union later said it had provisionally suspended Moster ahead of a full hearing.

“The UCI Disciplinary Commission urgently examined the matter and considered that Mr. Moster’s remarks were discriminatory and contrary to basic rules of decency,” the UCI said. “The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behavior and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling.”

Algerian rider Azzedine Lagab told German news outlet Der Spiegel that he had not received a personal apology for Moster or the German team. Lagab added he had repeatedly faced racist comments during his career.

Arndt, condemned the official's comments.

“I am appalled by the incident at the Olympic time trial today and would like to distance myself clearly from the sporting director's statements,” the German rider wrote on social media Wednesday. “Such words are not acceptable.”

On Thursday, Arndt posted a picture of the Olympic rings with the message “Cycling against racism!”

AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest news

Tokyo Olympics

US and Chinese Swimmers Highlight Thursday's Gold Medal Races at Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in Men's 100m Butterfly, Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics

German Official Sent Home for Racist Slur at Olympics

Members of the German men's track cycling team round the track during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020…
Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Makes Mental Health the Talk of the Tokyo Games

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday,…
Tokyo Olympics

Sneaking a Peek: Fans Find Creative Ways to Glimpse Olympics

Two girls hold signs while waiting to get a glimpse of Yuto Horigome, the first Olympic gold medalist in skateboarding, outside…
Tokyo Olympics

18-Year-Old US Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, greets her coach Jeff Graba after performing on the uneven bars during the artistic…

Full Schedule of Events