Ledecky Wins Third Gold Medal in 800-Meter Freestyle

Katie Ledecky is now the first swimmer to win a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle in three consecutive Olympics. The 24-year-old U.S. swimming phenom says she is looking forward to competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She’s leaving Tokyo with a bundle of medals -- gold in the 800- and the 1,500-meter race, in addition to silver in the 400 and the 4x200 relay.

U.S. Swimmer Caleb Dressel set a world record and won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games in his 49.45-second triumph in the 100-meter butterfly.

Simone Biles Makes Mental Health the Talk of the Tokyo Games Olympians in many sports have spent the past two days coming forward to recount their own battles while offering support to Biles

American gymnast Simone Biles will not compete Sunday in the finals for the uneven bars and the vault. USA Gymnastics did not say whether Biles will compete in next week’s floor exercise and balance beam finals.

Biles withdrew from the team and individual all-round competitions earlier this week, saying she had mental health issues and trouble maneuvering in the air. She posted on Instagram, “Literally can not tell up from down.”

Ivan Litvinovich won the gold in the men’s trampoline final. The score for the 20-year-old from Belarus was 61.715, while China’s Dong Dong won the silver with 61.235. New Zealand’s Dylan Schmidt took home the bronze.

On Saturday, the Olympic Games announced 21 new COVID-19 cases among people connected with the Olympics, bringing the total number to 246, including 26 athletes.