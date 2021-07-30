Tokyo Olympics

Women Sprinters Breeze Through Olympic Heats

By VOA News
July 30, 2021 09:00 AM
Athing Mu, of United States, wins a heat in the women's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.
Athing Mu, of United States, wins a heat in the women's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.

Before leaving for the Olympics, one of the fastest women in the world said she was looking forward to winning a gold medal in Tokyo. Nineteen-year-old Athing Mu of New Jersey, is well on her way to reaching her goal, if her preliminary 800-meter heat on Friday is any indication. Mu, who was born in the U.S., but whose parents are from South Sudan, coasted to a win in 2:01.10 minutes.  

The American women competing in the 100-meter race also breezed to victory in their preliminary heat. Notably absent from the race was the vivacious Sha’Carri Richardson, who was eliminated after a recent drug test in the U.S. was positive for marijuana.  Richardson took full responsibility, admitting to using the drug after the death of her biological mother.

Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the 100-meter heat in 10.78 seconds, a personal best. The reigning world champion of the event, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, finished with a time of 10.84 seconds, while defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked in at 10.82. 

Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in Men's 100m Butterfly, Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
US and Chinese Swimmers Highlight Thursday's Gold Medal Races at Tokyo Olympics
New Olympic and world records set by U.S. and Chinese swimmers

Tennis champ Novak Djokovic’s Olympic gold dream came to a crushing end Friday in the men’s semi-finals against Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Earlier this year, Djokovic won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon, and he was looking to add an Olympic gold medal to his bounty, but Zverev stopped him.  

Not even Djokovic’s standby strategy of taking a long bathroom break worked for him this time.   

United States gymnast Simone Biles sits on the stands during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
United States gymnast Simone Biles sits on the stands during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Gymnast Simone Biles continues to make news at the Olympics after her withdrawal from the all-around gymnastic event. She said in an Instagram post Friday that she “Literally can not tell up from down” and that she is suffering from what is known as “the twisties,” a condition that gymansts describe as being unable to know where they are in the air.

The condition can be dangerous for gymnasts. Biles posted video of herself working out at a Tokyo gym equipped with soft landing material, but it was obvious that she was having trouble. She still has time to decide if she will participate in the gymnastics apparatus finals.

 

Related Stories

Members of the German men's track cycling team round the track during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020…
Tokyo Olympics
German Official Sent Home for Racist Slur at Olympics
German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 09:00 AM
Two girls hold signs while waiting to get a glimpse of Yuto Horigome, the first Olympic gold medalist in skateboarding, outside…
Tokyo Olympics
Sneaking a Peek: Fans Find Creative Ways to Glimpse Olympics
Measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 have also prevented fans from opportunity to see the world's best athletes perform on their own soil
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 07:11 AM
Sunisa Lee, of the United States, greets her coach Jeff Graba after performing on the uneven bars during the artistic…
Tokyo Olympics
18-Year-Old US Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Eighteen-year-old first Hmong-American to make US Olympics team thrust into spotlight after sudden withdrawal of star teammate Simone Biles
Buasawan Simmala
By Buasawan Simmala
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 07:02 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Tokyo Olympics

Women Sprinters Breeze Through Olympic Heats

Athing Mu, of United States, wins a heat in the women's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.
Tokyo Olympics

Olympic First: Men, Women to Swim Together in the Same Race

Swimmers warmup before the start of an evening aquatics session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo,…
Tokyo Olympics

'Wow! Wow!’ Women Get Olympic Track Off to Sizzling Start

Marie-Josee Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, wins a heat in the women’s 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Sees Record Surge in Coronavirus Infections During Olympic Games

People sit in a restaurant using plexiglass separators to protect customers from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the Shibuya area of Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Hamada and Wolf Win Gold Medals to Match Record Haul

Shori Hamada of Japan celebrates with her gold medal during the awarding ceremony of the women's -78kg judo match of the 2020…

Full Schedule of Events