US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghanistan: What We Know

By VOA News
August 29, 2021 06:57 AM
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit process evacuees as they go through the evacuation control center at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 28, 2021.
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit process evacuees as they go through the evacuation control center at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 28, 2021.

Here are the latest developments in Afghanistan as of August 28:

  • The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, citing a specific and credible threat, urged U.S. citizens to leave the vicinity of the airport immediately. The security alert included the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.
  • Another attack at the Kabul airport is likely soon, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday. He also said the airstrike against ISIS-K would not be the last.
  • Zalmay Khalilzad, special U.S. envoy for Afghan peace, hailed a Taliban commitment to allow Afghans to leave the country after the U.S. ends its evacuation efforts on August 31.
  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday the U.S. airstrike Friday resulted in the deaths of two “high-profile” members of the group. He said another was wounded and there were no civilian casualties.
  • Kirby also said Saturday that threats against the airport “are still very real, they’re very dynamic, and we are monitoring them literally in real time.”
  • A State Department official told VOA Saturday on condition of anonymity the U.S. evacuation of Afghans at the airport has wound down significantly with most of the remaining 100 American civilian government staffers set to leave before midnight Saturday.
  • The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization called for humanitarian aid Saturday to help more than 7 million Afghan farmers facing worsening drought conditions. The FAO described the drought as “severe” and said its impact on Afghans is exacerbated by the displacement of people caused by the conflict and the economic impact of COVID-19.

 

Related Stories

Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Embassy in Kabul Issues Threat Alert
Earlier Biden warned that another attack on the airport is likely soon
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/29/2021 - 12:39 AM
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Airmen guides evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster…
South & Central Asia
High Risks Foreseen for Final Afghanistan Evacuation Flights
The flights, likely to come Tuesday, will carry the last detachments of rearguard US troops and will have no ground force to protect them, Western military officials say
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 09:32 AM
U.S military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Another Kabul Attack Likely Soon, Biden Says 
US president says airstrike against ISIS-K will not be the last
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 05:58 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghanistan: What We Know

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit process evacuees as they go through the evacuation control center at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 28, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Veteran Afghan Strongmen to Form New Front for Negotiating With Taliban

FILE PHOTO: Afghan General Dostum speaks during an interview with Reuters at his Palace in Shibergan
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghan Paralympians 'Extremely Emotional' After Tokyo Arrival

In this image made from a video, Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi, left, and Hossain Rasouli arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Embassy in Kabul Issues Threat Alert

Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Slain Marine Who Cradled Baby at Kabul Airport Loved Her Job

This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a…