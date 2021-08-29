Afghanistan: What We Know

Here are the latest developments in Afghanistan as of August 28:
- The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, citing a specific and credible threat, urged U.S. citizens to leave the vicinity of the airport immediately. The security alert included the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.
- Another attack at the Kabul airport is likely soon, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday. He also said the airstrike against ISIS-K would not be the last.
- Zalmay Khalilzad, special U.S. envoy for Afghan peace, hailed a Taliban commitment to allow Afghans to leave the country after the U.S. ends its evacuation efforts on August 31.
- Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday the U.S. airstrike Friday resulted in the deaths of two “high-profile” members of the group. He said another was wounded and there were no civilian casualties.
- Kirby also said Saturday that threats against the airport “are still very real, they’re very dynamic, and we are monitoring them literally in real time.”
- A State Department official told VOA Saturday on condition of anonymity the U.S. evacuation of Afghans at the airport has wound down significantly with most of the remaining 100 American civilian government staffers set to leave before midnight Saturday.
- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization called for humanitarian aid Saturday to help more than 7 million Afghan farmers facing worsening drought conditions. The FAO described the drought as “severe” and said its impact on Afghans is exacerbated by the displacement of people caused by the conflict and the economic impact of COVID-19.