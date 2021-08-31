US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

 Biden to Address Nation After Last US Troops Leave Kabul

By VOA News
August 31, 2021 08:03 AM
President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East…
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport, from the East Room of the White House, Aug. 26, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Tuesday following the withdrawal of the last American troops from Afghanistan and the end of a two-decade war that leaves the Taliban in power.

Biden said in a brief statement Monday that he would specifically speak about his decision not to extend the U.S. troop presence in Kabul beyond the August 31 deadline he set.

For weeks, Biden and other members of his administration discussed the possibility of staying longer, balancing the challenges and benefits of a massive operation to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan civilians against credible security threats.

“It was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned,” Biden said. “Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead.”

“The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments,” he added.

Biden’s decision to stick to the withdrawal deadline drew criticism from political opponents, and from some allies. The U.S. exit comes days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks that prompted the United States to send troops into Afghanistan to go after the al-Qaida terrorists who planned the attacks and the Taliban militants who harbored them.

Related Stories

Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Take Control of Kabul Airport, Warn Against Future Invasions
Taliban's main spokesman also admonishes fighters that they are 'servants of the Afghan people'
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 08/31/2021 - 07:49 AM
An US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021. - Rockets were fired at Kabul's airport on…
South & Central Asia
After Nearly 20 Years, Last US Troops Leave Kabul
US commander admits ‘we did not get everybody out’ despite largest US airlift in American military history 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

 Biden to Address Nation After Last US Troops Leave Kabul

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Taliban Take Control of Kabul Airport, Warn Against Future Invasions

Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan,…
South & Central Asia

Kabul Airport Now Uncontrolled; US Carriers Barred from Airspace

Celebratory gunfires light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

First WHO Health Supplies Land in Taliban-Held Afghanistan 

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane taxis on the runway on the way to Saudi Arabia during the PIA employees strike in…
Europe

EU Says Afghanistan Shows Need for Rapid-Reaction Force

German troops return to Wunstorf Air Base following evacuation missions in Kabul, Wunstorf, Germany August 27, 2021. REUTERS…