US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

BREAKING: US Airstrike Targets Islamic State Member in Afghanistan

By Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:03 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2010, file photo, an unmanned U.S. Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field, southern Afghanistan,…
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2010, photo, an unmanned U.S. Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field, southern Afghanistan, on a moonlit night.

WASHINGTON - The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport. 

U.S. Central Command said the U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the U.S. in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Captain William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties. 

It wasn’t clear if that individual was involved specifically in the Thursday suicide blast outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans were desperately trying to get in as part of the evacuation from the country after the Taliban’s rapid takeover. 

Biden's pledge

The airstrike fulfilled a vow President Joe Biden made to the nation Thursday when he said the perpetrators of the attack would not be able to hide. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said. Pentagon leaders told reporters Friday that they were prepared for whatever retaliatory action the president ordered. 

“We have options there right now,” said Major General Hank Taylor of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.

