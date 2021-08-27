Evacuation Flights Resume at Kabul Airport After Bombings 

Crowds of people desperate to leave Afghanistan gathered outside Kabul’s airport early Friday as evacuation flights resumed, a day after horrendous bombings just outside the airport killed more than 100 people.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that most of those people fled the area later Friday amid rumors that another terror attack was imminent.

At least 90 Afghans died in the attack, according to the Afghan news agency Pajhwok. Including the 13 American servicemen, more than 100 people were killed.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks in a report on its news agency's Telegram channel, hours after suicide bombers struck two locations along the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, near the Abbey Gate and outside a nearby hotel. A gun battle occurred after the bombings, said U.S. General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, during a Pentagon news briefing.

A map of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, showing the location of two explosions on Aug. 26, 2021.

A regional offshoot of Islamic State known as ISIS-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K, has been blamed for the attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden is vowing vengeance on those responsible.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive," Biden said in a nationally broadcast address. "We will hunt you down and make you pay."

Biden said he had ordered commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities, saying, "We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing."

Biden Vows Vengeance on Kabul Airport Attackers ISIS claims responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed dozens of civilians and at least 13 US military personnel

It was the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan in a decade. That also made Thursday the most somber day of Biden's seven-month-old presidency, prompting the last-minute postponement of Biden's meeting with the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. During the gloomy afternoon, thunder echoed around the White House as a rainstorm enveloped Washington.

About 105,000 people have left Afghanistan on evacuation flights since August 14, the day before the Taliban entered Kabul, and a total of about 110,600 people since the end of July, a White House official said Friday. Since Thursday, 12,500 have been evacuated from Kabul, the official said.

Biden vowed Thursday the evacuations would continue until the August 31 deadline to withdraw all troops.

"We will get Americans out who want to get out," the president said.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.