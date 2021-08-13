List of Afghan Provincial Capitals Under Taliban Control

The Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan took them closer to Kabul with the seizure of Ghazni, a city about 150 kilometers from the capital.

The following is a compilation of the provincial capitals the Taliban have captured or are threatening to seize. There are 34 provincial capitals in the country.

Provincial capitals captured by the Taliban

Aug. 6 – Zaranj: The Taliban seize control of the city in Nimroz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall after they escalated attacks on Afghan forces in May.

Aug. 7 – Sheberghan: The Taliban say they have taken control of the northern province of Jawzjan.

Aug. 8 – Sar-e Pul: The Islamic group captures Sar-e Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the group’s first of three capitals to be seized that day.

Aug. 8 – Kunduz: The Taliban takes control of the northern strategic city that serves as the entryway to the northern provinces and Central Asia.

Aug. 8 – Taloqan: The northern capital of the Takhar province is seized by the Taliban that evening.

Aug. 9 – Aybak: Taliban fighters overrun the capital of the northern province of Samangan.

Aug. 10 – Pul-i-Khumri: Residents say the capital of the central province of Baghlan had fallen to the Taliban.

Aug. 11 – Faizabad: A provincial council member says the Islamic group had taken control of the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

Aug. 12 – Ghazni: A high-ranking security officer says the Taliban seized the city, which is the capital of the province of the same name.

Aug. 12 – Qala-e-Naw: The Taliban said in a formal statement that they captured the capital of northwestern Badghis province.

Aug. 12 -- Herat: Afghanistan's third-largest city.

Aug. 12 – Kandahar: Afghanistan’s second-largest city. Capital of Kandahar province in the south.

Aug. 13 -- Lashkar Gah: Capital of Helmand in the south.

Aug. 13 -- Tarinkot, the capital of southern Uruzgan province.

Aug. 13 -- Firuzkoh, the capital of central Ghor province.

Aug. 13 -- Pol-e-Alam, the capital of eastern Logar province, which is hometown of President Ghani.

Provincial capitals contested as of Aug. 13:

Farah: Capital of the western province of Farah.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and the Associated Press.