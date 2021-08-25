US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Pentagon: 19,000 More Evacuated from Afghanistan

By VOA News
August 25, 2021 01:10 PM
Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul,…
Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 23. (US Marine Corps photo)

With less than a week remaining before it pulls its last troops out of Afghanistan, the United States in the last 24 hours evacuated another 19,000 Americans and Afghans who want to leave their homeland, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

Even so, officials said another 10,000 people have crammed into the international airport in Kabul hoping to escape the country controlled by Taliban insurgents.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Airmen guides evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster…
Kabul Evacuations Intensify as G-7 Leaders Fail to Shift US Deadline
US allies say they cannot operate evacuation flights without US firepower, raising fears that many citizens and eligible Afghans may be left behind

A total of 90 U.S. military and international flights flew from Kabul in the last day, one every 39 minutes during some periods. In all, about 88,000 people have been evacuated since the operation began a few weeks ago.

The scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport remains tense and chaotic, but Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it "will not be an American responsibility" to control airport security there after August 31, the date U.S. President Joe Biden set for ending U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. 

Officials said they know there “are a lot of desperate people who want to leave.”

Visitors browse through a book stall during book exhibition to mark International Women's Day at Kabul University, in Kabul on…
For Some Afghan Women, Evacuation Is a Matter of Life or Death 
Esin, like other female students, especially those who also worked with Western embassies, missions and NGOs in Kabul, as she did, is desperate to get out of Afghanistan

The Pentagon said that all Afghans who supported U.S. operations over the last two decades and secured visas to enter the U.S. and have reached the airport will be evacuated. That could leave many others behind, unable to reach the airport past Taliban checkpoints.

The U.S. military said it plans to continue its evacuation effort from the airport until the Tuesday deadline if needed, but toward the end will prioritize the removal of U.S. troops and military equipment. Kirby said there are currently 5,400 U.S. troops at the Kabul airport.

Pentagon officials urged U.S. lawmakers to not travel to Kabul to witness the evacuation after Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican — both of whom served military tours of duty in the Mideast — made an unannounced trip to the Afghan capital this week to assess the situation.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force airmen guide evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III…
US Congressmen Visit Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Effort
Officials said such trips could be a distraction for military and diplomats

“We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. 

The lawmakers released their statement after flying out of Kabul on a chartered plane. They said that in their view, after seeing the situation firsthand and speaking to commanders on the ground, “we won’t get everyone out” before Biden’s Tuesday deadline. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Tuesday saying travel to the region by members of the House of Representatives would divert resources from the evacuation operation. 

“Given the urgency of this situation, the desire of some (lawmakers) to travel to Afghanistan and the surrounding areas is understandable and reflective of the high priority that we place on the lives of those on the ground,” Pelosi said.

“However, I write to reiterate that the Departments of Defense and State have requested that (lawmakers) not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger. Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of individuals at risk requires the full focus and attention of the U.S. military and diplomatic teams on the ground in Afghanistan.” 

The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. official saying the Biden administration viewed the visit by Moulton and Meijer as unhelpful, and other officials said it was seen as a distraction to the troops who have been tasked with securing the airport to facilitate evacuation flights. 

South Korea announced Wednesday it planned to evacuate around 380 people who supported the country’s official activities in Afghanistan. 

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related Stories

Vendors carry trays with food outside Kabul airport, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021 in this still image taken from video.
South & Central Asia
Afghans Facing a Hunger Emergency as Winter Approaches
WFP is appealing for $200 million to purchase and deliver food for millions of Afghans before the winter snows cut off access roads to them
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 08:39 AM
Taliban fighters march in uniforms on the street in Qalat, Zabul Province, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from social…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
A Win for Pakistan? 
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was quick last week to endorse the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan, praising the militant group, which was nurtured by Pakistan’s intelligence services from birth according to Western security assessments, for breaking the 'shackles of slavery'  
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 08:05 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Pentagon: 19,000 More Evacuated from Afghanistan

Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

For Some Afghan Women, Evacuation Is a Matter of Life or Death 

Visitors browse through a book stall during book exhibition to mark International Women's Day at Kabul University, in Kabul on…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

A Win for Pakistan? 

Taliban fighters march in uniforms on the street in Qalat, Zabul Province, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from social…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Kabul Evacuations Intensify as G-7 Leaders Fail to Shift US Deadline

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Airmen guides evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What We Know: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan 

Children accompanied by their families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait outside the terminal to board a bus after they…