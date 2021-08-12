US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Taliban Seize Provincial Capitals in Afghanistan

By VOA News
August 12, 2021 03:38 PM
Taliban fighters pose for a photo as they patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12,…
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 12, 2021.

The Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan took them closer to Kabul with the seizure of Ghazni, a city about 150 kilometers from the capital.

The following is a compilation of the provincial capitals the Taliban have captured or are threatening to seize. There are 34 provincial capitals in the country.

Provincial capitals captured by the Taliban

August 6 – Zaranj: The Taliban seize control of the city in Nimroz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall after they escalated attacks on Afghan forces in May.

August 7 – Sheberghan: The Taliban say they have taken control of the northern province of Jawzjan.  

August 8 – Sar-e Pul: The Islamic group captures Sar-e Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three capitals to be seized by the group that day. 

August 8 – Kunduz: The Taliban take control of the northern strategic city that serves as the entryway to the northern provinces and Central Asia.

August 8 – Taloqan: The northern capital of the Takhar province is seized by the Taliban that evening.

August 9 – Aybak: Taliban fighters overrun the capital of the northern province of Samangan.

August 10 – Pul-i-Khumri: Residents say the capital of the central province of Baghlan had fallen to the Taliban.

August 11 – Faizabad: A provincial council member says the Islamic group took control of the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

August 12 – Ghazni: A high-ranking security officer says the Taliban seized the city, which is the capital of the province of the same name.

August 12 – Qala-e-Naw: The Taliban said in a formal statement that they captured the capital of northwestern Badghis province.

Provincial capitals contested as of August 12

Herat: Afghanistan's third-largest city.  

Farah: Capital of the western province of Farah. 

Lashkar Gah: Capital of Helmand in the south. 

Kandahar: Capital of Kandahar province in the south.

Some information for this factbox came from Reuters and the Associated Press.
 

Related Stories

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Taliban…
South & Central Asia
Taliban Seize Strategic Afghan City of Ghazni
The stunning speed of the insurgents' offensive raises questions of how long the Afghan government can maintain control of the slivers of the country it has left
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 02:13 AM
Afghan journalists film at the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 20, 2021. The coordinated killings in…
Press Freedom
As Taliban Advance and Fighting Intensifies, Afghan Media Outlets Close
Over 90 Afghan radio and TV stations have closed as fighting draws near, with some saying it is no longer safe to go out and report
Default Author Profile
By Roshan Noorzai
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 02:59 AM
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Seize Provincial Airports as They Consolidate Gains in Afghanistan
Afghan forces struggle to stem rapid Taliban gains
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 06:40 AM
Smoke rises from the city of Lashkar Gah after airstrikes against Taliban in Helmand province southern of Kabul, Afghanistan,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Pentagon: US Airstrikes in Afghanistan 'Having an Effect' on Taliban
The Pentagon, however, warns air power is not a panacea as Taliban advance
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 06:06 PM
Afghan City in Panic After News of Taliban Advance 
00:02:43
South & Central Asia
Afghan City in Panic After News of Taliban Advance
Five of the six provincial capitals that fell to Taliban since Friday are in north or northeast Afghanistan
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 12:18 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War