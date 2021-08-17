US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Uganda to Host 2,000 Afghan Refugees at US Request 

By Halima Athumani
August 17, 2021 12:03 PM
Afghan internally displaced families are pictured upon their arrival from the outskirts Kandahar, who fled due to the ongoing…
FILE - Afghan internally displaced families are pictured upon their arrival at a refugee camp in Kandahar, July 27, 2021.

KAMPALA - Uganda has agreed to temporarily host 2,000 Afghan refugees at the request of the United States.  

Esther Anyakun, Uganda’s state minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, says President Yoweri Museveni told her to make preparations to host 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan. 

She says Uganda acted at the request of the United States government. 

“They have requested us to host 2,000 refugees. We are expecting them to be brought in shifts of 500. So, UNHCR secured Imperial hotels in Entebbe as a transit center for them to first of all arrive and be screened,” she said.   

U.N. High Commission for Refugees Uganda representative Joel Boutroue also confirms the decision to receive the Afghan refugees. 

“We welcome that of course. And again, the generosity of the Ugandan government. And what we are doing, is we are preparing in terms of, with the office of the Prime Minister receiving them at the airport, lodging them. And then there will be all this, screening, testing. And then we see the next step, depending on what, for example Ugandan government and maybe other governments, in particular the U.S. government want to do, if ever they want to resettle them," he said.   

Thousands of Afghans are fleeing the country after Taliban fighters announced Sunday they had entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, reportedly saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, signaling the end of a 20-year conflict.   

The Taliban fighters declared the war in Afghanistan over, prompting tens of thousands to flee the fighters' hard line Islamist rule. 

Related Stories

Biden: US Will Not Fight Afghanistan Civil War
00:04:00
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Biden: US Will Not Fight Afghanistan Civil War
Biden warned of swift retaliation if the Taliban attacked remaining U.S. personnel and Afghan allies as the nearly 20-year conflict comes to a close
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 02:34 AM
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
'Forever War' in Afghanistan Comes to Abrupt, Tragic End
Americans were promised by President Joe Biden a ‘secure and orderly’ withdrawal of U.S. troops and personnel from Afghanistan, but instead they got chaos
Rob Garver is a freelance journalist from Alexandria, Virginia.
By Rob Garver
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 04:55 AM
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway…
South & Central Asia
Hasty Afghanistan Evacuation Continues Amid Turmoil at Airport
Pentagon confirms at least two deaths at the airport
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:57 PM
Halima Athumani
By
Halima Athumani

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

Will the Taliban Keep Their Promises?

A Taliban fighter holds rocket-propelled granade launcher as he stands guard with others at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Billions US Spent on Afghan Army Ultimately Benefited Taliban 

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021…
South & Central Asia

Taliban Say They Will Soon Announce Afghan Government

Taliban fighters are seen in Afghanistan's presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

'Forever War' in Afghanistan Comes to Abrupt, Tragic End

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

The Latest: Flights Resume at Kabul's Airport

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday…