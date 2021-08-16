UN Chief Urges Taliban to Protect Afghan Lives

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the “world is watching” Afghanistan during these “pivotal” days, as he called on the Taliban to exercise “utmost restraint” to protect Afghan lives and allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.

“We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, a day after President Ashraf Ghani’s government collapsed in the face of the Taliban takeover that has thrown the country into chaos.

“I call for an immediate end to violence, for the rights of all Afghans to be respected and for Afghanistan to comply with all international agreements to which it is a party,” he said.

Some 18 million people — half the population — were in need of humanitarian assistance before the situation unraveled. Fears are growing for a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

“The United Nations presence will adapt to the security situation,” Guterres pledged.

“But above all, we will stay and deliver in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need.”

The U.N. chief also expressed deep concern about human rights, particularly the plight of women and girls, who suffered severe abuses under the previous Taliban regime.

“It is essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected,” he said. “They are looking to the international community for support — the same international community that assured them that opportunities would be expanded, education would be guaranteed, freedoms would spread and rights would be secured.”

Guterres also warned that the country must not be allowed to again become a haven or platform for terrorists.