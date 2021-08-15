US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Calls Taliban Takeover ‘Heart Wrenching’ 

By Jeff Seldin
August 15, 2021 11:33 AM
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)

WASHINGTON - The United States’ top diplomat is calling the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the imminent fall of Kabul “heart-wrenching stuff,” and says U.S. forces are working to get all Americans, as well as Afghans who worked with the U.S., out of the country. 

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken welcomes Chile's Foreign Minister Allamand at the State Department in Washington
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken welcomes Chile's Foreign Minister Allamand at the State Department in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday said the safety of U.S. personnel, some of whom are still at the embassy, and Afghan helpers was “job number one,” fending off criticism that Washington was unprepared for the rapid collapse of Afghan forces. 

The U.S. will "do everything we possibly can for as long as we can to get them out if that's what they want," Blinken told CNN’s "State of the Union." 

"We haven't asked the Taliban for anything," Blinken added. "We've told the Taliban that if they interfere w/our personnel, w/our operations, as we're proceeding with this drawdown, there will be a swift and decisive response." 

Separately Sunday, a U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told VOA the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul is “well underway.” 

The official also said that thousands more U.S. troops are arriving in Afghanistan and “firmly control” both the area around the embassy and Hamid Karzai International Airport, outside of Kabul. 

A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Wakil Kousar/ AFP)
A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

A senior administration official told VOA Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden, who has been spending the past few days at Camp David, a presidential retreat outside of Washington, has been updated on the latest developments. 

 “The president has spoken to members of his National Security team on the situation in Afghanistan and will continue to receive updates and be briefed throughout the day,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.   

Biden on Saturday authorized an additional 1,000 troops to head to Kabul to help secure U.S. assets and get U.S. personnel and Afghans who worked for the U.S. to safety. 

A total of about 4,000 U.S. troops are expected to land in Kabul in the coming days, bolstering a force that had been down to as few as 650 troops in recent days. 

  

Related Stories

Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of a gate in the Green Zone in Kabul, Aug. 15, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Ghani Leaves Afghanistan as Taliban Arrive at Kabul, Await Power Transfer 
In nine day, the Taliban went from controlling none to controlling almost all major cities in the country 
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 10:46 AM
Afghan women receive food donations as part of the World Food Programme (WFP) for displaced people, during the Islamic holy…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
UN Agencies Pledge to Remain in Afghanistan Despite Challenges  
'As humanitarians, we will engage with anyone including the Taliban if it pertains to accessing people in need,’ says OCHA 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 07:13 AM
Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Sweep Through Most of Afghanistan
US troops head to Afghanistan to secure embassy, evacuate staff, Afghans
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 11:27 PM
Sayed Abdul Wase Majidi's older brother Sayad Khalil Majidi holds his daughter Stayesh Majidi, 6, while he waits for his…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghanistan People 'Have Nowhere to Go’
Many Afghans fear life under Taliban’s ultraconservative religious stance
Carolyn Presutti
By Carolyn Presutti
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 07:26 PM
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Calls Taliban Takeover ‘Heart Wrenching’ 

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Ghani Leaves Afghanistan as Taliban Arrive at Kabul, Await Power Transfer 

Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of a gate in the Green Zone in Kabul, Aug. 15, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Reaction in Kabul Amid Taliban Advances 

Afghan people stand along the roadside as they wait for taxi in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UN Agencies Pledge to Remain in Afghanistan Despite Challenges  

Afghan women receive food donations as part of the World Food Programme (WFP) for displaced people, during the Islamic holy…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Reports: Taliban Enter Kabul 

A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Wakil Kousar/ AFP)