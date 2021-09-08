US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US, Germany Hosting Talks on Afghanistan 

By VOA News
September 08, 2021 04:58 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken departs Doha
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken departs Doha, Sep. 8, 2021.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas are hosting talks Wednesday with a group of partners and allies to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, including efforts to continue the flow of humanitarian aid to the country after the Taliban’s takeover. 

A U.S. State Department official said ahead of the ministerial meeting that one theme of the discussion would be seeing if the Taliban lives up to its commitments and the expectations of the international community.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks to members of the U.S. embassy and Mission Afghanistan in Doha
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks to members of the U.S. embassy and Mission Afghanistan in Doha, Sep. 7, 2021.

Before traveling to Germany, Blinken stressed during a visit to Qatar that the United States and others are calling on the Taliban to follow through on its pledge to allow anyone with valid travel documents to leave Afghanistan if they choose to do so. 

The issue has been a focus since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan at the end of August, ending a two-decade military presence and a final effort to evacuate thousands of people from the country. Many people who wanted to leave Afghanistan were unable to do so before the U.S. withdrawal. 

The State Department said Wednesday’s meeting would also likely involve discussion of counterterrorism issues and upholding basic human rights in Afghanistan. 

Related Stories

Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Aug. 30, 2021.
USA
Blinken to Testify About US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Top US diplomat likely to face tough questions about chaotic end to two-decade war
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 02:04 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, second right, meet with Qatari Deputy Prime…
USA
Blinken Says Taliban Reminded of Pledge to Allow People to Leave Afghanistan 
After massive air evacuation effort, State Department announced Monday four Americans were able to leave Afghanistan using overland route
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 04:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US, Germany Hosting Talks on Afghanistan 

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken departs Doha
USA

Blinken to Testify About US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Aug. 30, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Taliban Name Caretaker Afghan Government

In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia

FAO: Afghanistan Faces Looming Hunger Catastrophe  

Afghan women receive food donations as part of the World Food Programme (WFP) for displaced people, during the Islamic holy…
USA

Blinken Says Taliban Reminded of Pledge to Allow People to Leave Afghanistan 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, second right, meet with Qatari Deputy Prime…