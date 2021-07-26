US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Offers Further Air Support to Afghan Troops Amid Taliban Offensive

July 26, 2021 02:56 AM
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Navy handout photo of an F-35B Lightning II aircraft launched aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex as part of the F-35B's first combat strike, against a Taliban target in Afghanistan
A U.S. Navy handout photo of an F-35B Lightning II aircraft launched aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex as part of the F-35B's first combat strike, against a Taliban target in Afghanistan, July 23, 2021.

    KABUL - The United States will continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. 

The Taliban has escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence. 

"The United States has increased airstrikes in support of Afghan forces over the last several days and we're prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," U.S. Marine General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie told a news conference in Kabul. 

McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, which controls U.S. forces for a region that includes Afghanistan, declined to say whether U.S. forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on Aug. 31. 

"The government of Afghanistan faces a stern test in the days ahead ... The Taliban are attempting to create a sense of inevitability about their campaign," he said. 

But he said a Taliban victory was not inevitable and a political solution remained a possibility. 

Afghan government and Taliban negotiators have met in Qatar's capital, Doha, in recent weeks, although diplomats say there have been few signs of substantive process since peace talks began in September. 

Reeling from battlefield losses, Afghanistan's military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taliban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas like Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure, Afghan and U.S. officials have said. 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the Afghan security forces' first job was to make sure they could slow the Taliban's momentum before attempting to retake territory. 

McKenzie said there would likely be a rise in violence after a lull over a Muslim holiday this week and said the Taliban could focus on populated urban centers. 

"They are going to have to deal with the cities if they want to try and claw their way back into power" he said. "I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that they are going to be able to capture these urban areas." 

Related Stories

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Night Curfew Enforced in Afghanistan to Stem Taliban Advance
Taliban insurgents have made rapid battlefield gains in recent weeks, bringing it close to capital cities of all 34 Afghan provinces and Kabul
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 12:44 PM
FILE - Afghan host Zarmina Mohammadi for Tolo News is seen during a live broadcast at Tolo TV studios in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 11, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan's Media Freedom in Retreat as Taliban Advances
As the insurgent group takes over media outlets and journalists flee threats, Afghanistan's north is left with fewer sources of independent news
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 03:00 AM
FILE - Afghan security forces inspect the site of a U.S. airstrike in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2015. T
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Airstrikes Target Taliban, Military Equipment in Afghanistan 
US defense official tells VOA military has launched about ‘half-dozen’ strikes in support of Afghan government forces over past 30 days 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 06:22 PM
