What We Know: Taliban Take Over Afghanistan   

A NATO official says more than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over. The official, who did not want to be named, said thousands of people are still trying to get into the airport.

Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn announce they have taken measures to secure the identities of their Afghan customers as the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan.

Amnesty International says the Taliban were responsible for the torture and killing of several members of the Hazara community in Ghazni province last month.

The situation in Kabul appears calmer today, although streets and stores are notably less crowded than usual.

Indonesia, Germany, Denmark and Australia are among the countries that have flown their nationals and Afghans out of Kabul in the past few days. Pakistan is also flying Pakistanis and foreigners out of Afghanistan.

The Taliban are moving quickly to address governance, security and challenges related to reconciliation with former foes, meeting with top political figures in Kabul.

There are sporadic reports of Taliban fighters violently cracking down on protesters, with at least three people killed in the eastern city of Jalalabad Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden says he will keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until the last Americans are evacuated, even past the Aug. 31 deadline all U.S. troops to leave.

The World Food Program’s country director for Afghanistan, Mary Ellen McGroarty, is warning of a humanitarian disaster with 14 million people facing severe hunger.

The IMF suspended Afghanistan’s access to resources due to “a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan.”