US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What We Know: Taliban Takes over Afghanistan   

By VOA News
August 19, 2021 09:38 AM
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2021.
The Taliban are moving quickly to address governance, security and challenges related to reconciliation with former foes, meeting with top political figures in Kabul. 

There are sporadic reports of Taliban fighters violently cracking down on protesters, with at least three people killed in the eastern city Jalalabad Wednesday. 

U.S. President Joe Biden says he will keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until the last Americans are evacuated, even past the Aug. 31 deadline all U.S. troops to leave. 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says U.S. forces are focused on securing Kabul’s airport and cannot help people reach the site.  
The World Food Program’s country director for Afghanistan, Mary Ellen McGroarty, is warning of a humanitarian disaster with 14 million people facing severe hunger.   

The IMF suspended Afghanistan’s access to resources due to “a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan.” 

 

