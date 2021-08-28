US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What We Know: US Drone Strike Kills IS Affiliate Group Member

By VOA News
August 28, 2021 03:27 AM
TOPSHOT - Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces are pictured on a Soviet-era tank as they are deployed to…
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces are pictured on a Soviet-era tank as they are deployed to patrol along a road in the Astana area of Bazarak in Panjshir province on Aug. 27, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Here are the latest developments in Afghanistan as of Friday:

  • U.S. military launches drone strike, targeting a member of an IS Afghan affiliate group. One person is killed in the U.S. drone strike. The person is believed to have been responsible for planning deadly attacks on the U.S. in Kabul. It was not immediately clear whether the target was involved in Thursday’s deadly attack outside Kabul airport. The strike was launched less than 48 hours after the Kabul airport attack.
     
  • The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens not to come to the Kabul airport because of security threats and to leave immediately if they were near any of four gates to the airport, according to a statement on the State Department’s website.
     
  • “There doesn’t appear to be any concerted effort to get SIVs [Special Immigrant Visa holders] out at this point,” a State Department official told VOA from Hamid Karzai International Airport. But the department is still trying to evacuate local embassy staff, U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.
     
  • U.S. Army General Hank Taylor said Friday a single suicide bomber, not two as previously believed, carried out Thursday’s attack.
     
  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes there are other “specific credible” threats against Kabul airport.
     
  • Despite the risks, crowds of people desperate to leave Afghanistan gathered outside Kabul’s airport early Friday as evacuation flights resumed.
     
  • A VOA reporter who visited the area outside the airport later in the day saw mostly empty streets, with Taliban security blocking access to nearby streets.
     
  • About 106,000 people have left Afghanistan on evacuation flights since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban entered Kabul.
     
  • Taylor said some gates to the airport have been closed, but U.S. personnel continue to process for departure American citizens, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans who have the proper credentials. 

Related Stories

A note and U.S flag are shown placed at the main gate to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Anger, Grief for Family Members of 13 US Troops Killed in Afghanistan
Victims included an expectant father from Wyoming, the son of a California police officer and a medic from Ohio
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 01:34 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2010, file photo, an unmanned U.S. Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field, southern Afghanistan,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Launches Airstrike Against IS Individual in Afghanistan
Strike kills one
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 10:03 PM
Evacuated citizens from Afghanistan arrive at Tirana International Airport in Tirana, Albania, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. A…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
First Group of Afghan Evacuees Arrives in Albania
Western Balkan countries have accepted US request to temporarily shelter at-risk Afghans
Default Author Profile
By Armand Mero
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 04:21 PM
Men lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 27, 2021. This, as medical supplies in the country are almost exhausted.
South & Central Asia
WHO: Afghanistan Running Out of Medical Supplies to Treat Sick, Wounded
Only a few days of supplies are left to address the health needs of millions in the fractured country, says the UN health agency
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 02:04 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghanistan's Top High School Graduate Fears for Her Future

Salgy Baran, 18, who received the highest the highest score in the entire country on Afghanistan's university entrance exams…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What We Know: US Drone Strike Kills IS Affiliate Group Member

TOPSHOT - Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces are pictured on a Soviet-era tank as they are deployed to…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Anger, Grief for Family Members of 13 US Troops Killed in Afghanistan

A note and U.S flag are shown placed at the main gate to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Embassy Warns Americans to Stay Away from Kabul Airport

Taliban fighters guard outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks. Two…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Launches Airstrike Against IS Individual in Afghanistan

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2010, file photo, an unmanned U.S. Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field, southern Afghanistan,…