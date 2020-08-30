USA

1 Killed as Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash in Portland

By Associated Press
August 30, 2020 01:40 AM
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore., on the way to…
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally and car parade Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore., on the way to Portland.

PORTLAND - One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

It wasn't clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city's downtown. An Associated Press freelancer observed police medics working on the body of the victim, who appeared to be a white man.

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

Portland, the largest city in the Pacific Northwest state of Oregon, has been the site of nightly protests for more than three months since the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Hundreds have been arrested by local and federal law enforcement and, before the shooting, police made several arrests Saturday and advised residents to avoid the downtown.

The chaotic scene came two days after Trump invoked Portland as a liberal city overrun with violence in a speech at the Republican National Convention as part of his “law and order” reelection campaign theme. The caravan marked the third Saturday in a row that Trump supporters have rallied in the city.

The caravan of Trump supporters had gathered earlier in the day at a nearby mall and drove as a group to the heart of Portland. As they arrived in the city, protesters attempted to stop them by standing in the street and blocking bridges.

Videos from the scene showed sporadic fighting, as well as Trump supporters firing paintball pellets at opponents and using bear spray as counter-protesters threw things at the Trump caravan.

“There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators,” Portland Police said via Twitter. “Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.”

The Black Lives Matter demonstrations usually target police buildings and federal buildings. Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city's mayor and some in the Black community have decried the violence, saying it's counterproductive.

Early Saturday morning, fires set outside a police union building that is a frequent site for protests prompted police to declare a riot.

An accelerant was used to ignite a mattress and other debris that was laid against the door of the Portland Police Association building, police said in a statement. At least one dumpster had also been set on fire in the street nearby.

The commotion followed a sit-in in the lobby of the Portland mayor's condominium building Friday night.  

Related Stories

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 23: A protester holds his fist in the air during a protest against racial injustice and police brutality…
USA
FBI Shifts Resources to Ongoing Unrest in Portland, Oregon
City has had nightly protests for nearly three months
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 21:20
A man dressed in an American flag joins protesters in Portland
USA
Demonstrations Continue in Portland
Left- and right-wing factions briefly clashed with each other without interference from onlooking police
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/23/2020 - 01:54
Protesters confront with the police near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 20,…
USA
Portland Clashes Rage Again Outside US immigration Building
People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 20:43
PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 14: Four Portland police officers arrest a protester during a crowd dispersal near Mississippi Avenue on…
USA
Police: More Than 500 Arrests Since May at Portland Protests
Riots have been declared 17 times
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 22:57
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

VOA News on China

China's New Tech Export Controls Could Give Beijing a Say in TikTok Sale

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
USA

1 Killed as Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash in Portland

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore., on the way to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Protests in European Cities Target COVID Restrictions

Protest against the Swiss government's measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Zurich
2020 USA Votes

Top US Intelligence Official Ends In-Person Election Security Briefings for Congress

A plane flies across the sky beside the U.S. Capitol dome ahead of the House of Representatives resolution appointing…
USA

Zuckerberg says Facebook Erred in Not Removing Militia Post

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust on Capitol Hill on…