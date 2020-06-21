10 Wounded in Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis police tweeted early Sunday: “10 people at area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. All are alive with various severity levels of injuries.”

An earlier tweeted warned people to avoid the Uptown Minneapolis area.

The Associated Press reports video of the aftermath of the shootings has been posted on Facebook, showing victims on the ground and police attending to them.

Minneapolis has been in the news in recent days because it is the site where George Floyd, an African American man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Minneapolis erupted in demonstrations and rioting after Floyd’s death, sparking demonstrations against racism around the world.