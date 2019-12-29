USA

2 Dead in Shooting at Texas Church

By VOA News
December 29, 2019 04:34 PM
Map of West Freeway Church of Christ, White Settlement, Texas
West Freeway Church of Christ, White Settlement, Texas

Two people are dead and a third critically wounded after a gunman opened fire during services at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday.

Police say two of the victims died on the way to the hospital.

It is not clear if the shooter was killed or is the wounded man. The shooter has not been identified and his motive is unknown.

Sunday's shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Forth Worth suburb of White Settlement was seen on a live YouTube feed.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter, adding that his heart goes out to the victims and families of "the evil act of violence."

