USA

2 Giuliani Associates Arrested for Campaign Finance Violations

By Masood Farivar
October 10, 2019 11:39 AM
FILE - Rudy Giuliani is seen with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, Sept. 20, 2019. Parnas has been arrested with another associate of Giuliani's, Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born U.S. citizen.
FILE - Rudy Giuliani is seen with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, Sept. 20, 2019. Parnas has been arrested with another associate of Giuliani's, Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born U.S. citizen.

WASHINGTON - Two associates of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been arrested on federal charges of campaign finance violations.

Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen and Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born U.S. citizen, were detained late Wednesday in Virginia, a law enforcement official said.   
 
The two men, who face charges of illegally funding U.S. political campaigns, are expected to make their first court appearance in Alexandria, Virginia, Thursday, the official said.

Parnas and Fruman allegedly helped Giuliani investigate corruption allegations against former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Two other defendants, Andrey Kukushkin, another Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen and David Correia, were also indicted in connection with the same conspiracy. Kukushkin has been arrested and will appear in federal court in San Francisco later Thursday.

Correia has not been arrested yet.

 

Related Stories

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 24, 2019 showsUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in June 17,…
Europe
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Plays Hot and Cold With Trump Team
Ukraine's president appears to be playing to both sides of the US political divide
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 17:34
President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani waves as he attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn
USA
Giuliani, Once 'America's Mayor,' Now a Central Figure in Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Over the course of past two years, Giuliani has held multiple meetings with officials from Ukraine as part of effort to persuade that country’s government to open an investigation focused on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son 
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 04:36
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko speaks during a joint new conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 7, 2019.
Europe
Foreign Minister: Ukraine Shuns US Political Battles
Vadym Prystaiko says Kyiv doesn't want to be dragged into US political battles
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 12:16
Default Author Profile
Written By
Masood Farivar

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl