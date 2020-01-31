USA

2 Held After Individuals Breach Security Checkpoints at Trump's Florida Resort

By Reuters
January 31, 2020 01:29 PM
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club is shown ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Palm Beach, Florida.
Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the
president's planned trip there.

The vehicle was heading to the property's main entrance, NBC News said, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.

Florida Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the vehicle before it went past the two checkpoints, according to NBC
affiliate WTVJ TV in Miramar, Florida. Trump was scheduled to leave Washington for his resort later
on Friday afternoon.

 

