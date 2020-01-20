USA

2020 Democratic Contenders Link Arms in King Day March

By Associated Press
Updated January 20, 2020 02:55 PM
Democratic presidential rivals Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders link arms during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, Jan. 20, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Democratic presidential rivals Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders link arms during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, Jan. 20, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - In the closing days before the first votes are cast in the Democratic presidential contest, the party's leading hopefuls are splitting their time between the critical early-voting states South Carolina and Iowa at events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

While Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vote first for their nominee, South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary is a crucial proving ground for a candidate's mettle with black voters. The state's showcase holiday celebration, Columbia's King Day at the Dome, is a notable and highly visible event for a Democratic politician. The festivities are marked by a march through the streets of downtown Columbia and a rally at the Statehouse.

All the top-tier candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California businessman Tom Steyer and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — planned to start Monday with prayer services around Columbia. Joining them in the capital are Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Sanders spokesman Michael Wukela said the King event in South Carolina was "about respect, pure and simple."

"Let's be honest, we live in a state where a black student can be tossed across the room and arrested for using her cellphone in class, where black parents have to teach their children how to survive traffic stop, where the color of your skin makes you more than twice as likely to live in poverty and no one seems to care if the water coming out of your faucet is poison," Wukela said. "If you can't stand shoulder to shoulder with people who face these challenges every day yet still manage to embrace a vision of hope and grace, then you don't deserve their respect, much less their vote."

A young woman tries to stay warm as she holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. during MLK Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2020.


King Day at the Dome began in 2000 as a reaction to state lawmakers' decision that year to keep the Confederate battle flag flying from the Statehouse's copper-covered cupola, a place of prominence that drew opposition. Tens of thousands of people marched through Columbia's downtown from the prayer service to the Statehouse.

Lawmakers eventually agreed to a compromise that moved the flag to a flagpole, albeit one prominently situated in front of the building. The deal also recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the state and created Confederate Memorial Day.

In 2015, following the racist massacre of nine Bible study participants at a historic black church in Charleston, lawmakers voted to remove the flag from the grounds.

In years past many Democratic presidential hopefuls have made their way to the north-facing facade of the Statehouse, including John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Last year, Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker, who has dropped out of the 2020 race, attended.

Many of the candidates in the wide field planned to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for the Brown and Black Forum, recognized as one of the nation's oldest minority-focused presidential candidate events of its kind. Traditionally a debate, the event in recent years has been more of a one-on-one candidate forum.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not competing in the early-voting states but has put some of his multimillion-dollar ad spending there — plans to join a King Day parade in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tech businessman Andrew Yang is in the midst of a 17-day bus tour of Iowa and plans to remain there. 

 

Related Stories

00:03:14
USA
Who Was Martin Luther King Jr?
Martin Luther King Jr., a man who embodied the U.S. civil rights movement, was assassinated more than 50 years ago on April 4, 1968. Here are some key facts about his life.Early lifeMartin Luther King Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of Martin Luther King Sr., a prominent local preacher and civil rights leader, and Alberta King, a former schoolteacher. King says he first became conscious of racism at age 6, when a white…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/20/2019 - 05:00
FILE - The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in a steady rain in Washington, Jan. 18, 2015.
USA
How Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday Became a Holiday
The effort to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday began four days after his assassination on April 4, 1968. However, it took more than 15 years for that to happen.April 8, 1968 — Four days after King is assassinated, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., introduces the first legislation proposing a federal holiday for Martin Luther King Jr.1973-1979 — Several states enact statewide King holidays,…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/20/2019 - 05:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

Trump Impeachment

Trump Lawyers: President Did 'Absolutely Nothing Wrong' on Ukraine

The White House is seen behind security barriers in Washington, March 24, 2019.
US Politics

Trump Heads to Switzerland With Senate Trial to Reconvene

FILE - President Donald Trump boards Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 26, 2019.
Europe

Britain's Johnson Poised to Give Huawei Role in 5G Development

Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
USA

A Look at Expected Participants in Virginia Gun Rally

Gun-rights supporters demonstrate in front of state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday morning Jan. 20, 2020. Gun-rights…
Trump Impeachment

Finding US Impeachment Consistency a Difficult Task

American flags blow in wind around the Washington Monument, with the U.S. Capitol in the background at sunrise Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington.