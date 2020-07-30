USA

3 Former US Presidents Attend  Civil Rights Icon Rep. Lewis' Funeral

By VOA News
Updated July 30, 2020 12:13 PM
The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the East…
The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the East Front steps of the Capitol, July 29, 2020, in Washington.

The funeral for U.S. civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis is under way in the southeastern city of Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are among the mourners at Ebenezer Baptist Church, a historic site where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. preached. Obama will deliver the eulogy.

Lewis, who died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80, will then be buried at South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 33 years as the congressman from Georgia’s 5th congressional district that includes Atlanta.

Mourners lined the streets along the route where a hearse carrying Lewis’s body traveled Wednesday on its way to the state Capitol.

Many people stood in long lines to file past the flag-draped coffin, with viewing hours extended late to try to accommodate all who wanted to pay their respects.

At a ceremony, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called Lewis a “beloved Georgian, an American hero and a friend to all who sought a better, fairer, more united society.”

Thursday’s services mark the last in a week of celebrations of Lewis’s life. His body was carried Sunday across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he, as a young man in 1965, was among civil rights marchers pushing for voting rights for African Americans and other minorities. Lewis was among those beaten by state troopers.  

His body lay in state for two days at the U.S. Capitol in Washington before being taken to Georgia. He was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Also Thursday, bells rang out at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington in honor of the late congressman.

Lewis’s death comes as America reckons with its history of racial discrimination following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minnesota. 

 

