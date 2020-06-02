USA

4 Police Officers Shot, Injured in St. Louis Floyd Protests

By VOA News
Updated June 02, 2020 09:32 AM
Fireworks explode near a group of law enforcement officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020.
FILE - Fireworks explode near a group of law enforcement officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020.

Police in St. Louis, Missouri say four police officers were shot late Monday as protests that started peacefully turned violent as the day wore on.  

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the four officers were standing near a line of protesters but not engaged with them when hit by gunfire in the legs and arms.  

The police department tweeted early Tuesday that the officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not clear who had fired the shots.  

The demonstrations in St. Louis and across the United States stem from the death last week in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an African American man in police custody.

On Monday afternoon, several hundred people rallied peacefully outside the justice center in downtown St. Louis, including Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards. Protestors later walked to the Gateway Arch National Park and then onto nearby Interstate 64.

But later Monday, protesters gathered in front of police headquarters, where officers fired tear gas. Some protesters smashed windows at a downtown 7-11 store and stole items from inside before the building was set on fire.

Hayden condemned the violence and destruction of property. 

