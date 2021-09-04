USA

5 Missing in US Navy Helicopter Crash Off San Diego Declared Dead

By Reuters
September 04, 2021 04:26 PM
FILE - A sailor directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge, Aug. 8, 2019, in Persian Gulf waters.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Navy on Saturday declared dead the five missing crew members of a helicopter that crashed off the coast of California this week, as recovery operations continued.

"The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations," the Navy said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday and crashed into the Pacific Ocean 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego during routine flight operations, according to the Navy.

One crew member was rescued, the 3rd Fleet said.

The identities of the five deceased crew members were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, and an investigation into the incident was underway, the Navy said.

