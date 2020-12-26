USA

500-plus Leads Probed in Nashville Blast

By Reuters
December 26, 2020 07:56 PM
Investigators walk near the scene of an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The explosion that shook the…
Investigators on Dec. 26, 2020, walk near the scene of an explosion in Nashville, Tenn. The explosion early Friday shattered windows, damaged buildings and left several people wounded. Authorities said they thought the blast was intentional.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Federal agents were investigating more than 500 tips and scouring the charred site of an explosion in Nashville, in the Southern U.S. state of Tennessee, a day after a motor home blaring a recorded warning blew up and injured three people in the heart of America's country music capital on Christmas Day.

Hundreds of agents and local police officers were involved in the probe of Friday's blast, which destroyed several vehicles, damaged more than 40 businesses and left a trail of glass shards.

The motor home, parked on a downtown street of Tennessee's largest city, exploded at dawn Friday moments after police, responding to reports of gunfire, noticed the recreational vehicle and heard an automated message emanating from it warning of a bomb.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski told reporters on Saturday that investigators were "vigorously working on" identifying what appeared to be human remains found amid the wreckage, but he did not say whether the remains were thought to belong to the person behind what officials said was "an intentional act."

Korneski said the FBI’s Quantico, Virginia-based Behavioral Analysis Unit had been brought in to try to determine the motive of the person responsible. Officials were still working to identify a suspect and the mechanism of attack.

FBI and ATF agents investigate a home Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook the largely deserted…
FBI and ATF agents investigate a home, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., after an explosion the day before damaged buildings and left several people injured.

CBS News reported on Saturday that a 63-year-old Nashville-area man was a person of interest tied to the explosion, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. The man had a recreational vehicle similar to the one that officials identified at the site of the blast, CBS reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, and officials declined to identify a person of interest on Saturday afternoon.

"At this point we're not prepared to identify any single individual," Korneski said, noting that officials were following up on 500 leads and looking at "a number of individuals" with possible connections to the explosion.

Dozens of agents from the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were surveying the area of the bombing Saturday. Inside the area, which was blocked off to traffic, parked cars and trees were blackened and an exploded water pipe that had been spraying overnight had covered trees in a layer of ice.

Forty-one businesses were damaged, Mayor John Cooper said.

"All the windows came in from the living room into the bedroom. The front door became unhinged," Buck McCoy, who lives on the block where the blast occurred, told local TV station WKRN.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he toured the disaster zone on Saturday, saying in a Twitter message it was a miracle that no one was killed. In a letter to President Donald Trump, Lee requested a federal emergency declaration for his state to aid in relief efforts.

A recreational vehicle that exploded on 2nd Ave N and injured three people is seen in Nashville, Tennesse, U.S. December 25,…
FILE - A recreational vehicle that exploded on 2nd Avenue North and injured several people is seen in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 25, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.

Before Friday's incident, police and witnesses described a crackle of gunfire followed by an apparently computer-generated female voice from the RV reciting a minute-by-minute countdown to an impending bombing.

Police rushed to evacuate nearby homes and buildings and called for a bomb squad, which was en route when the RV blew up just outside an AT&T Inc. office building where it had been parked.

Police later posted a photo of the motor home, which they said had arrived in the area about five hours before the explosion.

Fire officials said three people were hospitalized with relatively minor injuries and were in stable condition. Authorities said police likely prevented more casualties by acting quickly to clear the area.

The explosion's damage to AT&T's facilities caused widespread telephone, internet and fiber-optic TV service outages in central Tennessee and parts of several neighboring states, including Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.

AT&T's efforts to restore services overnight were delayed when a fire reignited at the company's downtown office at the site of the blast. The company said in a statement Saturday that it was deploying portable cell sites to downtown Nashville and across the region.

A vehicle burns near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 25, 2020.
USA
Police Search for Clues Behind Mysterious Motor Home Blast in Nashville
The Friday blast injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings in the heart of America's country music capital
By Reuters
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 12:01 PM
Debris litters the road near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville
USA
'Intentional' Blast Wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas Day 
RV explodes after blaring message warning of a bomb 
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 01:30 PM
