6.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes in Southern California

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 11:39 PM
A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the city of Ridgecrest, July 5, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has jolted Southern California, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. local time Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck Thursday. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1. 

The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

Meanwhile, seismologists say there have been 1,700 aftershocks in the wake of Thursday’s quake.

A magnitude 5.4 quake at 4:07 a.m. Friday is so far the strongest aftershock of Thursday's 6.4 quake, which struck in the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest.

Zachary Ross of the California Institute of Technology says the number of aftershocks might be slightly higher than average. He also says a quake of that size could continue producing aftershocks for years.
 

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Southern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked southern California Thursday morning, centered near the desert community of Ridgecrest, 180 kilometers northeast of Los Angeles. As Mike O'Sullivan reports, some people suffered minor injuries, and aftershocks continue to shake the region.
Hospital workers set up equipment outside the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after a powerful earthquake struck Southern California in the city of Ridgecrest, California, July 4, 2019.
Strong Earthquake Shakes Southern California
Magnitude-6.4 quake is felt throughout Southern California; authorities near epicenter report minor injuries, with aftershocks continuing through the region
By Mike O'Sullivan
July 04, 2019
Associated Press