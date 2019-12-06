USA

Active Shooter Killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

By Associated Press
Updated December 06, 2019 09:07 AM
Naval Air Base, Pensacola Florida
Naval Air Base, Pensacola Florida

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA - Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Escambia Sheriff's spokeswoman Amber Southard tells The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

News outlets are reporting that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement responded to the active shooter. Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

 

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Active Shooter Killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Naval Air Base, Pensacola Florida
USA

China to Waive Tariffs for Some US Soybeans, Pork

FILE - Soybeans awaiting transport sit in a truck-bed in Delaware, Ohio, May 14, 2019.
USA

California Asks Trump Administration to Release Money to Fight Homelessness

Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, visits veteran Vern Davis, second from left, during his tour of the Mather Veterans Village in Rancho Cordova, California, Dec. 5, 2019.
USA

Former Envoy Huntsman: Putin Likely ‘Joyful’ About Ukraine Theory

Republican ex-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. looks on after speaking at the Hinckley Institute of Politics Thursday, Dec. 5…
US Politics

Poll: Support for Warren Drops to Lowest Since August in White House Race

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party,…