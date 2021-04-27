USA

ADL Reports Slight Decline in Anti-Semitic Incidents Last Year 

By Masood Farivar
April 27, 2021 12:25 PM
Girls dance to amplified music for Purim, Feb. 26, 2021, in the Crown Heights neighborhood of New York. The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther.

WASHINGTON - The number of antisemitic incidents in the United States decreased last year as lockdown measures reduced physical encounters, but the tally remained near historic highs seen in recent years, the Anti-Defamation League said on Tuesday.   

In its annual audit of antisemitic incidents in the United States, the Jewish civil rights group said it tallied 2,024 reports of incidents targeting American Jews in 2020, a decrease of 4% from the 2,107 cases it identified in 2019. Harassment and vandalism accounted for the vast majority of the recorded incidents.   

Still, last year’s number of antisemitic incidents was the third highest ADL has recorded since it began tracking such incidents in 1979, the group said.   

Antisemitic incidents in the United States have risen steadily in recent years, with the highest number recorded in 2019 when ADL identified 2,107 anti-Jewish incidents, including a spate of deadly assaults on Jewish communities around the country.   

Of the more than 2,000 incidents recorded last year, ADL attributed 331, or 16% of the total, to extremist groups or individuals. The majority involved the distribution of antisemitic fliers, banners, stickers or written messages. The New Jersey European Heritage Association, which ADL describes as a white supremacist group, was responsible for 110 incidents.   

Cases of harassment increased. There were 1,242 incidents of harassment, a 10% increase from 2019, and 751 incidents of vandalism, most involving the display of swastikas, down 18% on the year.   

Jewish graves and cemeteries were vandalized 11 times last year. In January, headstones in two Jewish cemeteries in Hartford, Connecticut, were vandalized and toppled, the ADL said. 

The number of assaults on American Jews dropped by nearly half, from 61 in 2019 to 31 in 2020, targeting 41 victims. Nearly half of the assaults took place in New York City, home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.   

Last November, in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, a Jewish man was hit by a passerby who said, “I got a chance to slap a Jew,” according to the report.   

In December, a Jewish man was assaulted near the University of Kentucky. A driver ran over his leg yelling antisemitic slurs, according to the report.   

Unlike 2019, when five American Jews were killed in antisemitic assaults, there were no fatalities last year.   

Attacks on Jewish institutions such as synagogues and Jewish community centers and schools increased by 40% to 327 last year. Of the 264 incidents of harassment targeting Jewish institutions, 114 were disruptive intrusions targeting religious, educational or cultural webinars.   

The number of antisemitic incidents at non-Jewish schools and universities fell by 61%. But as schools reopen, the ADL said it expects antisemitic incidents at those institutions to return to levels seen in recent years. 

