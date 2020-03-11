USA

Administration Weighs Delaying Tax Deadline Amid Outbreak

By Associated Press
March 11, 2020 01:49 PM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, before a House…
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 11, 2020, before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the FY'21 budget.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration is "looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes."

Mnuchin said the administration believes this payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy that would otherwise go to paying taxes next month.

He told Congress that the administration could grant the tax delay without having to go to Congress for approval. A formal announcement should come soon, he said.
 

 

 

